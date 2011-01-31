We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 32.61m
Year 1990
Shana
1990|
Motor Yacht
Shana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Workboats Northwest and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Shana measures 32.61 feet in length and has a beam of 7.9 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 167 tonnes.
Shana has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by Guido Perla.
Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Shana has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Shana has a fuel capacity of 29,390 litres, and a water capacity of 3,584 litres.
Accommodation
Shana accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Shana has a hull NB of 10301.