Shana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Workboats Northwest and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Shana measures 32.61 feet in length and has a beam of 7.9 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 167 tonnes.

Shana has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Guido Perla.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Shana has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Shana has a fuel capacity of 29,390 litres, and a water capacity of 3,584 litres.

Accommodation

Shana accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shana has a hull NB of 10301.