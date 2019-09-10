Luxury motor yacht Ability is a Mangusta 130 and was built by Overmarine in 2005. The naval architect and exterior designer of this motor yacht is Stefano Righini Design.

Ability Facilities & Accommodation

Ability motor yacht offers accommodation for eight guests sleeping in a total of one luxury cabin. She also carries a compliment of five experienced crew on board to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht charter. Ability has an overall length of 39.5m and beam of 7.76m.

M/Y Ability Specification



Luxury motor yacht Ability has a maximum speed of 36 knots. She is a GRP superyacht with GRP superstructure. Ability is propelled by twin waterjet engines. This yacht has a maximum draft of 1.35m. Overmarine has also produced the other well known luxury motor yachts.

Charter Motor Yacht Ability



Private yacht Ability is currently unavailable for charter. Find out more about other similar motor yachts available for charter using our luxury yacht charter search facility.

Luxury Motor Yacht Fleet Search



Our useful and comprehensive resource – superyacht fleet search – is available if you would like to find out more about motor yachts from Overmarine or other similar superyachts including photos and specifications.