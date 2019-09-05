Shane is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Overmarine .

Shane is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Overmarine .

Design

Shane measures 31.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 6.65 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 145 tonnes.

Shane has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Shane also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Shane has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Shane has a fuel capacity of 13,300 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.

Accommodation

Shane accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shane has a hull NB of 105/09.