Shane
1998|
Motor Yacht
Shane is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Overmarine .
Design
Shane measures 31.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 6.65 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 145 tonnes.
Shane has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Shane also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Shane has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system
Shane has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Shane has a fuel capacity of 13,300 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.
Accommodation
Shane accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Shane has a hull NB of 105/09.