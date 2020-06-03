Shanti is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Neta Marine in Bodrum, Turkey.

Design

Shanti measures 33.47 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.45 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.

Shanti has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Shanti has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Shanti accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shanti flies the flag of Turkey.