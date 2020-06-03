Length 33.47m
Shanti
Sail Yacht
Shanti is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Neta Marine in Bodrum, Turkey.
Design
Shanti measures 33.47 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.45 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.
Shanti has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Shanti has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Shanti accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Shanti flies the flag of Turkey.