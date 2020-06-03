Shapama is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Saint Augustine in Florida, United States and most recently refitted in 2003.

Design

Shapama measures 27.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Shapama has a steel hull.

Accommodation

Her exterior design is by DeFever.

Shapama accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.