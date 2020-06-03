Read online now
Length 27.43m
Year 1983

Shapama

1983

|

Motor Yacht

Shapama is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Saint Augustine in Florida, United States and most recently refitted in 2003.

Design

Shapama measures 27.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Shapama has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by DeFever.

Accommodation

Shapama accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

7.32m

crew:

4

draft:

2.59m
