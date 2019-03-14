Read online now
Length 31.7m
Year 2002

Sharon Ann

2002

|

Motor Yacht

Sharon Ann is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Destiny Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Sharon Ann measures 31.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 185 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sharon Ann has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Her interior design is by Evan Marshall/Prestige.

Sharon Ann also features naval architecture by Giovanni Arrabito.

Performance and Capabilities

Sharon Ann has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sharon Ann has a fuel capacity of 17,789 litres, and a water capacity of 3,180 litres.

Accommodation

Sharon Ann accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sharon Ann has a hull NB of T05.

Sharon Ann flies the flag of Marshall Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7m

crew:

4

draft:

1.98m
