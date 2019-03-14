Sharon Ann
2002|
Motor Yacht
Sharon Ann is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Destiny Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.
Design
Sharon Ann measures 31.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 185 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Sharon Ann has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Evan K Marshall.
Her interior design is by Evan Marshall/Prestige.
Sharon Ann also features naval architecture by Giovanni Arrabito.
Performance and Capabilities
Sharon Ann has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Sharon Ann has a fuel capacity of 17,789 litres, and a water capacity of 3,180 litres.
Accommodation
Sharon Ann accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sharon Ann has a hull NB of T05.
Sharon Ann flies the flag of Marshall Islands.