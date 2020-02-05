Sharon Lee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Burger Boat Company.

Sharon Lee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Sharon Lee measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 183 tonnes.

Sharon Lee has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Sharon Lee has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sharon Lee has a fuel capacity of 35,960 litres, and a water capacity of 5,680 litres.

Accommodation

Sharon Lee accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sharon Lee has a hull NB of 490C.