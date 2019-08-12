We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Sharq
2011|
Motor Yacht
Sharq is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Overmarine .
Design
Sharq measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 488 tonnes.
Sharq has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Sharq also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Sharq has a top speed of 40 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.
Sharq has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Sharq has a hull NB of 165/06.