She Said Yes Again is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

She Said Yes Again measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 feet and a beam of 6.12 feet.

She Said Yes Again has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

She Said Yes Again is a semi-custom Altura 840 model.

Performance and Capabilities

She Said Yes Again has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

Accommodation

She Said Yes Again accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.