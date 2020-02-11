Sheergold is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2000.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Sheergold measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.02 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 387 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sheergold has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Sheergold also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Sheergold has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sheergold is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2000.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Sheergold measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.02 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 387 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sheergold has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Sheergold also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Sheergold has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sheergold has a fuel capacity of 46,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sheergold accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sheergold has a hull NB of 406.

Sheergold is a LR/RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.