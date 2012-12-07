Sheleila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Couach Yachts in Gujan-Mestras, France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Sheleila measures 36.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 227 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sheleila has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Couach Yachts.

Her interior design is by Frank Relynaud .

Sheleila also features naval architecture by E. Cano.

Performance and Capabilities

Sheleila has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sheleila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Couach Yachts in Gujan-Mestras, France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Sheleila measures 36.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 227 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sheleila has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Couach Yachts.

Her interior design is by Frank Relynaud .

Sheleila also features naval architecture by E. Cano.

Performance and Capabilities

Sheleila has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sheleila has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 650 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sheleila accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sheleila has a hull NB of 3600 FLY-01.

Sheleila is a BV class yacht.