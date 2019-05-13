Shenandoah is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1902 by Townsend & Downey.

Design

Shenandoah measures 55.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.70 metres and a beam of 7.98 metres.

Shenandoah has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Theodore E. Ferris.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Shenandoah also features naval architecture by Theodore E. Ferris.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Shenandoah has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres.

Accommodation

Shenandoah accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.