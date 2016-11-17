Shenu is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Couach Yachts, in France and most recently refitted in 2014.

Shenu is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Couach Yachts, in France and most recently refitted in 2014.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Shenu measures 28.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Shenu has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Couach Yachts.

Her interior design is by Danielle Chopard.

Shenu also features naval architecture by Couach Yachts.

Model

Shenu is a semi-custom Couach 2800 OPEN model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 2800 OPEN semi-custom model include: Couach 2800 Open-04, Wave, Sun Anemos.

Performance and Capabilities

Shenu has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 34.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Shenu has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Shenu accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.