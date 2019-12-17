Sherakhan (formerly Prinses Margriet) is a 69.65m (228'6"ft) motor yacht, custom built in 1966 and totally stripped to the bare hull and rebuilt in 2005 by Verkerk Yachting Projects in Capelle aan den IJssel (Netherlands).

Sherakhan underwent a comprehensive refit at Icon Yachts in 2017

This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of KMC & KHMB Enkhuizen. The yacht's interior and new superstructure has been designed by Verkerk Yachting projects. & KHMB Enkhuizen.

Sherakhan has a 40mm steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 12m (39'4"ft) and a 4.45m (14'7"ft) draft. This custom displacement yacht is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience. She also features bow thrusters making her more manoeuvrable at low speeds.

Performance + Capabilities

Sherakhan has a cruising speed of 11knots, max speed of 13.00 knots and a range of 3500 nm from her 108000-litre fuel tanks.

Sherakhan Accommodation

Sherakhan offers accommodation for up to 26 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to 19 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.