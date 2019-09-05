We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Shereen
2001|
Motor Yacht
Shereen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Shereen measures 30.82 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Shereen has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.
Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.
Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.
Shereen also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Shereen has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.
Shereen has a fuel capacity of 9,020 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Shereen accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Shereen is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Irish Republic.