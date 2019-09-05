Shereen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Shereen measures 30.82 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Shereen has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Shereen also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Shereen has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Shereen has a fuel capacity of 9,020 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Shereen accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shereen is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Irish Republic.