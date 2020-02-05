Shergar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Shergar measures 46.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.91 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Shergar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Shergar also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Shergar has a top speed of 40.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system

Shergar has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Shergar accommodates up to 16 guests . She also houses room for up to 45 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shergar has a hull NB of 13503.

Shergar flies the flag of the UK.