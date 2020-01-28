Sherpa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Sherpa measures 73.6 metres in length and has a beam of 13.20 feet.

Sherpa has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by RWD.

Sherpa also features naval architecture by Feadship.

Performance and Capabilities

Sherpa has a top speed of 15.70 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Sherpa has a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sherpa accommodates up to 13 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.