Length 30.8m
Year 2009

Sherri Lynn

2009

Motor Yacht

Sherri Lynn is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Design

Sherri Lynn measures 30.8 metres in length and has a beam of 6.4 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sherri Lynn has a fuel capacity of 3,200 litres, and a water capacity of 600 litres.

Accommodation

Sherri Lynn accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sherri Lynn flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

6.4m

crew:

5

draft:

-
