She's a 10 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Oceanfast and most recently refitted in 2013.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

She's a 10 measures 50.29 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 496 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

She's a 10 has an aluminium hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Her interior design is by Steve Mallory.

She's a 10 also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.

Performance and Capabilities

She's a 10 has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

She's a 10 has a fuel capacity of 93,700 litres, and a water capacity of 9,900 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

She's a 10 accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

She's a 10 has a hull NB of 91.

She's a 10 is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.