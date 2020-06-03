Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.35m
Year 2011

Shindela

2011

|

Sail Yacht

Shindela is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Arkin Pruva Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

Design

Shindela measures 25.35 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 5.51 feet.

Shindela has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Burnett Yacht Design.

Shindela also features naval architecture by Burnett Yacht Design.

Other Specifications

Shindela has a White hull.

Shindela flies the flag of the United Kingdom.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

5.51m

crew:

-

draft:

3.4m
Other Arkin Pruva yacht
Featured Events