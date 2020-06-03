Shindela is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Arkin Pruva Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

Design

Shindela measures 25.35 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 5.51 feet.

Shindela has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Burnett Yacht Design.

Shindela also features naval architecture by Burnett Yacht Design.

Other Specifications

Shindela has a White hull.

Shindela flies the flag of the United Kingdom.