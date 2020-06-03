We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 25.35m
Year 2011
Shindela
2011|
Sail Yacht
Shindela is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Arkin Pruva Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.
Design
Shindela measures 25.35 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 5.51 feet.
Shindela has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Burnett Yacht Design.
Shindela also features naval architecture by Burnett Yacht Design.
Other Specifications
Shindela has a White hull.
Shindela flies the flag of the United Kingdom.