Shine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Citadel Yachts.

Design

Shine measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Shine has a steel hull.

Shine also features naval architecture by Citadel Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Shine has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Shine has a fuel capacity of 25,738 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Shine accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shine flies the flag of Malta.