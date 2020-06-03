We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 28m
Year 2008
Shine
2008|
Motor Yacht
Shine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Citadel Yachts.
Design
Shine measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.
Shine has a steel hull.
Shine also features naval architecture by Citadel Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Shine has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Shine has a fuel capacity of 25,738 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Shine accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Shine flies the flag of Malta.