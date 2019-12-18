Shintaroh is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Shintaroh measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.92 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Shintaroh has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Shintaroh also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Shintaroh has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Shintaroh has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 5,700 litres.

Accommodation

Shintaroh accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shintaroh has a hull NB of 599.