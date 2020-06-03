Shinyo Florentina V is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Shinyo Florentina V measures 36.60 metres in length and has a beam of 7.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Shinyo Florentina V has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Shinyo Florentina V has a fuel capacity of 24,094 litres, and a water capacity of 4,546 litres.

Accommodation

Shinyo Florentina V accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.