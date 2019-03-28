Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 36.06m
Year 1987

Shirley-Anne

1987

|

Motor Yacht

Shirley-Anne is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by NQEA Yachts.

Design

Shirley-Anne measures 36.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.89 metres and a beam of 7.58 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 237 tonnes.

Shirley-Anne has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Shirley-Anne also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Shirley-Anne has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Shirley-Anne accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shirley-Anne has a hull NB of 135.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

14Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.58m

crew:

6

draft:

3.89m
Other NQEA yachts
Related News