Shirley-Anne is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by NQEA Yachts.

Design

Shirley-Anne measures 36.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.89 metres and a beam of 7.58 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 237 tonnes.

Shirley-Anne has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Shirley-Anne also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Shirley-Anne has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Shirley-Anne accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shirley-Anne has a hull NB of 135.