Length 36.06m
Year 1987
Shirley-Anne
1987|
Motor Yacht
Shirley-Anne is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by NQEA Yachts.
Design
Shirley-Anne measures 36.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.89 metres and a beam of 7.58 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 237 tonnes.
Shirley-Anne has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.
Her interior design is by RWD.
Shirley-Anne also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.
Performance and Capabilities
Shirley-Anne has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Shirley-Anne accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Shirley-Anne has a hull NB of 135.