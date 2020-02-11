Shooting Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Danish Yachts in Skagen, Denmark.

Shooting Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Danish Yachts in Skagen, Denmark.

Danish Yachts is a world leader in high performance carbon-fibre build. With 3 large building hangars with an 9500 square metres area and joinery and metal workshops on site, their shipyard boasts some incredible yet diverse vessel building projects ranging from 55’ – 150’ plus overall length.

Design

Shooting Star measures 38.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.45 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 251 tonnes.

Shooting Star has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Shooting Star also features naval architecture by Danish Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Shooting Star has a top speed of 50.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Shooting Star has a fuel capacity of 20,692 litres, and a water capacity of 5,662 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Shooting Star accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shooting Star has a hull NB of 116.

Shooting Star flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.