Shooting Star Delta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Cantieri di Pisa in Pisa, Italy.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Shooting Star Delta measures 30.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 230 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Shooting Star Delta has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Shooting Star Delta also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Shooting Star Delta has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Shooting Star Delta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Cantieri di Pisa in Pisa, Italy.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Shooting Star Delta measures 30.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 230 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Shooting Star Delta has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Shooting Star Delta also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Shooting Star Delta has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Shooting Star Delta has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Shooting Star Delta accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Shooting Star Delta has a hull NB of 674.

Shooting Star Delta is an ABS A1 class yacht. She flies the flag of Spain.