Showtime is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Showtime measures 38.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 293 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Showtime has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Susan Peluo.

Showtime also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Showtime has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Showtime has a fuel capacity of 39,742 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

She also has a range of 1,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Showtime accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.