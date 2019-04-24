Shtandart is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Tecnomar .

Shtandart is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Tecnomar .

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Shtandart measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.9 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Shtandart has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Dini.

Her interior design is by Igor Ivashkevich.

Shtandart also features naval architecture by Tecnomar .

Performance and Capabilities

Shtandart has a top speed of 33.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Shtandart has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Shtandart accommodates up to 4 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.