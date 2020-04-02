Shu She is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Shu She measures 30.93 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 7.57 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 152 tonnes.

Shu She has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Shu She has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Shu She has a fuel capacity of 12,350 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Shu She accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.