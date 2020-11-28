Sibilla is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti Sail Division.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Sibilla measures 26.61 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Sibilla has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Riccardo Paoli.

Sibilla also features naval architecture by Benetti Sail Division.

Performance and Capabilities

Sibilla has a top speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sibilla accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sibilla is a RI class yacht.