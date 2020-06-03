Sicilia IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Aicon Yachts, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Sicilia IV measures 27.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.44 feet.

Sicilia IV has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Aicon Yachts.

Sicilia IV also features naval architecture by Marco Mannino.

Performance and Capabilities

Sicilia IV has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Sicilia IV has a fuel capacity of 8,800 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Sicilia IV accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sicilia IV flies the flag of Malta.