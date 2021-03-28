Sidarta is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Haak .

Design

Sidarta measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 7.81 feet.

Sidarta has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Sidarta has a top speed of 14.40 knots and a cruising speed of 13.30 knots. .

Accommodation

Sidarta accommodates up to 14 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.