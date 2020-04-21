Sierra Romeo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2010.

Sierra Romeo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Sierra Romeo measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres.

Sierra Romeo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

Sierra Romeo also features naval architecture by Mondomarine and Sydac.

Performance and Capabilities

Sierra Romeo has a top speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sierra Romeo has a fuel capacity of 48,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sierra Romeo accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sierra Romeo has a hull NB of C 18/3.