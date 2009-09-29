Signe is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1990 by Renaissance Yachts, in the United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Signe measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 3 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 112 tonnes.

Signe has a composite hull.

Her exterior design is by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Joseph Artese Design.

Signe also features naval architecture by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Signe has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Signe accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Signe is MCA compliant

Signe flies the flag of British.