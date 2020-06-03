Sigrun is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Broward Marine.

Design

Sigrun measures 36.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Sigrun has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Sigrun has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Sigrun has a fuel capacity of 49,205 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

Sigrun accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.