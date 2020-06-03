We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 36.6m
Year 2002
Sigrun
2002|
Motor Yacht
Sigrun is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Broward Marine.
Design
Sigrun measures 36.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.
Sigrun has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Sigrun has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.
Sigrun has a fuel capacity of 49,205 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.
Accommodation
Sigrun accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.