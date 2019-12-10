Silencio is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Perini Navi and most recently refitted in 2012.

Silencio is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Perini Navi and most recently refitted in 2012.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Silencio measures 49.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.39 metres and a beam of 10.27 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 422 tonnes.

Silencio has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Christian Liaigre.

Silencio also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Silencio has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Silencio has a fuel capacity of 45,700 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Silencio accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silencio has a hull NB of 2031.