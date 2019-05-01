Silent 80 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Silent Yachts.

Silent 80 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Silent Yachts.

Design

Silent 80 measures 24.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.14 metres and a beam of 10.87 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Silent 80 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Silent 80 has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Silent 80 has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Silent 80 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silent 80 is a RINA class yacht.