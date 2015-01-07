Silent World II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 1993.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Silent World II measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.77 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 219 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Silent World II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Marine Enqineering.

Her interior design is by Mary Roberts.

Silent World II also features naval architecture by Howard Apollonio.

Performance and Capabilities

Silent World II has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Silent World II has a fuel capacity of 26,850 litres, and a water capacity of 5,300 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Silent World II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silent World II has a hull NB of 009.

Silent World II is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.