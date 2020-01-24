Silvana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Silvana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Silvana measures 56.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.73 metres and a beam of 11.52 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Silvana has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Silvana also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Silvana has a top speed of 15.6 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Silvana has a fuel capacity of 59,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Silvana is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.2106.