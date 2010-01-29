Silver Angel is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Silver Angel measures 64.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,400 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Silver Angel has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Argent Design.

Silver Angel also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Angel has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Silver Angel is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Silver Angel measures 64.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,400 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Silver Angel has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Argent Design.

Silver Angel also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Angel has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Silver Angel has a fuel capacity of 170,000 litres, and a water capacity of 45,000 litres.

Accommodation

Silver Angel accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 21 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silver Angel has a hull NB of FB247.