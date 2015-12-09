Silver Arrow is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Silver Arrow measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.35 feet.

Silver Arrow has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Silver Arrow is a semi-custom Predator 84 model.

Other yachts based on this Predator 84 semi-custom model include: Alvium, Free Willi, Hull no. GB XSK05818B414, Dream, UM6, Sunseeker Predator 84'.

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Arrow has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by 12v 2000 m60 diesel engines

Silver Arrow has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Silver Arrow accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silver Arrow flies the flag of Croatia.