Silver Cloud
2008|
Sail Yacht
Silver Cloud is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2017.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
Silver Cloud measures 40.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.10 metres and a beam of 17.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 926 tonnes.
Silver Cloud has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Her interior design is by Kirschstein Designs Ltd.
Silver Cloud also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Performance and Capabilities
Performance and Capabilities
Silver Cloud has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Silver Cloud has a fuel capacity of 79,493 litres, and a water capacity of 68,137 litres.
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Silver Cloud accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.
Other Specifications
Silver Cloud is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6480.