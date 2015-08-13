Silver Cloud is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2017.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Silver Cloud measures 40.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.10 metres and a beam of 17.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 926 tonnes.

Silver Cloud has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Her interior design is by Kirschstein Designs Ltd.

Silver Cloud also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Cloud has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Silver Cloud is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2017.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Silver Cloud measures 40.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.10 metres and a beam of 17.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 926 tonnes.

Silver Cloud has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Her interior design is by Kirschstein Designs Ltd.

Silver Cloud also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Cloud has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Silver Cloud has a fuel capacity of 79,493 litres, and a water capacity of 68,137 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Silver Cloud accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silver Cloud is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6480.