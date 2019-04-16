Silver Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Warren Yachts in Kincumber Nsw, Australia and most recently refitted in 2005.

Silver Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Warren Yachts in Kincumber Nsw, Australia and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Silver Dream measures 43.89 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.07 metres and a beam of 8.54 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 395 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Silver Dream has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.

Silver Dream also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Dream has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Silver Dream has a fuel capacity of 40,600 litres, and a water capacity of 14,800 litres.

She also has a range of 3,290 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Silver Dream accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silver Dream is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 135.

Silver Dream is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.