Silver Fast is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by SilverYachts in Henderson, WA, Australia.

Design

Silver Fast measures 77 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 10.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 925 tonnes.

Silver Fast has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Vain Interiors.

Silver Fast also features naval architecture by SilverYachts and Espen Oeino.

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Fast has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Silver Fast has a fuel capacity of 112,000 litres, and a water capacity of 31,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Silver Fast accommodates up to 18 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silver Fast is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 04.

Silver Fast is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.