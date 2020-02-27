Silver Fox is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Silver Fox measures 47.60 metres in length and has a beam of 9.50 feet.

Silver Fox has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Silver Fox also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Fox has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Silver Fox has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Silver Fox accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silver Fox is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10228.

Silver Fox is a LLOYD'S REGISTER Unrestricted Navigation MCA LY3 Compliance class yacht.