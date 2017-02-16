Silver Lining is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Christensen.

Silver Lining is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Christensen.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Silver Lining measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.99 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 580 tonnes.

Silver Lining has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Carol Williamson & Associates.

Silver Lining also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Lining has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Silver Lining has a fuel capacity of 57,916 litres, and a water capacity of 13,600 litres.

Accommodation

Silver Lining accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silver Lining has a hull NB of 036.

Silver Lining is an ABS class yacht.