Silver Lining is a custom motor yacht launched in 1972 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Silver Lining measures 24.70 feet in length and has a beam of 5.90 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Silver Lining has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Lining has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Silver Lining has a fuel capacity of 19,076 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Silver Lining accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silver Lining flies the flag of the United States.