Silver Mama is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by AB Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Silver Mama measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.14 feet and a beam of 6.63 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 62 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Studio Arnaboldi.

Her interior design is by AB Yachts.

Silver Mama also features naval architecture by AB Yachts.

Model

Silver Mama is a semi-custom AB 92 model.

Other yachts based on this AB 92 semi-custom model include: Anthea, Azul 5, Blue Angel .

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Mama has a top speed of 54.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by 3512b caterpillar engines

Silver Mama has a fuel capacity of 3,170 litres.

Accommodation

Silver Mama accommodates up to 1 guests .