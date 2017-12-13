Silver Moon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Silver Moon measures 34.14 metres in length and has a beam of 7.2 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Silver Moon has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Silver Moon accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.