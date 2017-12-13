Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 3 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 34.14m
Year 2004

Silver Moon

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Silver Moon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Silver Moon measures 34.14 metres in length and has a beam of 7.2 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Moon has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Silver Moon accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

25Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.2m

crew:

4

draft:

-
Other Westport yachts
Related News