Silver Moon
Silver Moon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport.
Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.
Design
Silver Moon measures 34.14 metres in length and has a beam of 7.2 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.
Performance and Capabilities
Silver Moon has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Silver Moon accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.