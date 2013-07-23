Silver Oak Cellars is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Delta Marine.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Silver Oak Cellars measures 37.19 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.87 metres.

Silver Oak Cellars has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Oak Cellars has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Silver Oak Cellars is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Delta Marine.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Silver Oak Cellars measures 37.19 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.87 metres.

Silver Oak Cellars has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Silver Oak Cellars has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Silver Oak Cellars has a fuel capacity of 24,189 litres, and a water capacity of 10,069 litres.

She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Silver Oak Cellars accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Silver Oak Cellars has a hull NB of 110004.